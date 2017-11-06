New York City FC and former Azzurri midfielder Andrea Pirlo announced his retirement from professional football on Monday.

Pirlo, 38, was a member of Italy's 2006 World Cup-winning side and captured two Champions League titles with Milan.

His NYCFC side was eliminated from the Major League Soccer playoffs on Sunday, falling to the Columbus Crew, 4-3 on aggregate in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

"I want to thank everybody for the kindness and support they have shown me in this incredible city," Pirlo wrote in a statement. "Thank you to the amazing supporters, thank you to the coaching staff and everybody that works behind the scenes, thank you to my teammates. Not only my adventure in NY comes to an end, but my journey as a football player, as well."

A native of Flero, Pirlo came up in the Brescia youth ranks before debuting with the senior side in 1995. He made 47 appearances with the club before a transfer to Inter in 1998. Sent out on loan twice, Pirlo made just 22 appearances for Inter before heading to the red side of the San Siro.

It was at Milan where Pirlo built his name, famed for his free kicks. Along with the two Champions League titles, Pirlo won a pair of Serie A crowns with Milan in 2004 and 2011, as well as a Coppa Italia in 2003.

After a decade with Milan and 284 appearances, Pirlo joined Juventus on a free in 2011. The accolades continued to roll in for Pirlo in Torino, winning four Serie A titles from 2012 to 2015 and the Coppa Italia in 2015.

Pirlo joined NYCFC after leaving Juve, making 60 appearances over three seasons.

Internationally, Pirlo was capped 116 times by Italy, tied for fourth-most ever, and scored 13 times. After making his senior debut in 2002, Pirlo played in three World Cups and three Euros. He scored the first penalty in the 2006 World Cup Final, helping Italy capture its first international title in 24 years.