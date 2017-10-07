JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have ruled out starting centre Brandon Linder for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh.

The team says Linder (illness) and receiver Jaelen Strong (hamstring) did not make the trip.

Linder missed practice earlier this week and had been listed as questionable against the Steelers (3-1). Tyler Shatley is expected to start in Linder's place. To help fill the void, the Jaguars (2-2) elevated offensive lineman Chris Reed from the practice squad and released quarterback Ryan Nassib.

The Jaguars signed Nassib nearly three weeks ago to be their third quarterback. A fourth-round draft pick by the New York Giants in 2013, Nassib was waived by New Orleans in final cuts.

