Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James denied reports that he is feuding with point guard teammate Kyrie Irving on Tuesday.  

The 32-year-old took to Twitter to deny two separate reports of friction between the two All-Stars.

In one tweet, James wrote "#NotFacts people! Boooo!! Get another source" and quote-tweeted a Slam Magazine article that used a Cleveland.com report saying he was "eager" to get rid of Irving after Irving reportedly requested a trade out of Cleveland last week

In a second tweet, James used the exact same caption to quote-tweet a report from ESPN's Stephen A. Smith who said James is so angry with Irving for requesting a trade that he would be "tempted to beat his a**." 

On Monday, veteran free agent point guard Derrick Rose agreed to sign with the Cavs on a one-year, $2.1 million contract. 

Cleveland fell to the Golden State Warriors in this year's NBA Finals after winning it all in 2016.  