Stephen A.: Source said LeBron would be tempted to beat Kyrie's 'ass'

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James denied reports that he is feuding with point guard teammate Kyrie Irving on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old took to Twitter to deny two separate reports of friction between the two All-Stars.

In one tweet, James wrote "#NotFacts people! Boooo!! Get another source" and quote-tweeted a Slam Magazine article that used a Cleveland.com report saying he was "eager" to get rid of Irving after Irving reportedly requested a trade out of Cleveland last week.

In a second tweet, James used the exact same caption to quote-tweet a report from ESPN's Stephen A. Smith who said James is so angry with Irving for requesting a trade that he would be "tempted to beat his a**."

On Monday, veteran free agent point guard Derrick Rose agreed to sign with the Cavs on a one-year, $2.1 million contract.

Cleveland fell to the Golden State Warriors in this year's NBA Finals after winning it all in 2016.