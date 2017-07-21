The Cleveland Cavaliers' tumultuous offseason reportedly got rockier last week.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reports that All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving has asked for a trade.

The request came in a meeting with owner Dan Gilbert. Sources tell Windhorst that the 25-year-old no longer wishes to play alongside LeBron James.

"Kyrie and I had a meeting with Cavs leadership where we discussed many different scenarios in reference to Kyrie and his future with the team," Irving's agent Jeff Wechsler told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. "The basis of those discussions and what went on in those discussions are between the Cavs and us. We are respectfully going to keep those private."

Windhorst reports that James was made aware of the meeting and was "blindsided and disappointed" by the request. Irving is said to have been close with former Cavs general manager, David Griffin, who was fired in June.

While there is no immediate indication of where Irving might land should he be dealt, Wojnarowski reports that Irving's preferred landing spot is with the San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs currently have Tony Parker, Patty Mills, Brandon Paul, Derrick White and Dejounte Murray in the backcourt.

Irving has three years and $60 million remaining on his contract, but has the ability to opt out prior to the 2019-2020. If he were to be traded, he would no longer be able to sign a new "supermax" contract, meant to give incentive to players to stay with their current organizations on their third contracts.

A four-time All-Star, Irving averaged a career-high 25.2 points per game, 5.5 assists and shot .473 from the field in 35.1 minutes a night over 72 games.