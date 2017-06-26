Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak is making a late charge in American League All-Star voting as the Thursday, midnight deadline approaches.

Eric Hosmer leads at the position with 1,419,887 votes with Smoak at 1,348,233 sitting in second place.

Smoak is in the midst of a career year with 20 homers, tying his best for a full season, as well as 48 RBIs, 11 short of the most he’s driven in during a campaign.

He’s also hitting .304 and has never finished a season with an average better than .238, which he accomplished in 2013 with the Seattle Mariners.

Smoak has never played in an All-Star game.

Third baseman Josh Donaldson is third in voting (1,191,244) behind leader Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins (1,550,240) and Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians (1,341,076).