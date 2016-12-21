The Toronto Blue Jays will start the 2017 season with a payroll budget of $165 million, according to TSN's Rick Westhead.

The budget is up 20 per cent from last year's starting payroll.

The Jays payroll currently sits at an estimated $142 million with the team still looking to fill one or two corner outfield spots, sign a backup catcher and add some help for the bullpen, preferably left handed.

Earlier this off-season, the team signed free agents Kendrys Morales (three-year, $33 million) and Steve Pearce (two-year, $12.5 million). The team currently have 11 players signed for $126.5 million. That figure does not include players eligible for arbitration or pre-arbitration players.