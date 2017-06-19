The Toronto Blue Jays have placed reliever Joe Smith on the 10-day disabled list with shoulder inflammation and have recalled Leonel Campos from Triple-A Buffalo to take his place on the roster.

Smith currently has a 3-0 record and a 3.41 ERA with 47 strikeout and only eight walks in 31.2 innings this season for the Jays. It is his first season with the team after signing as a free agent in February.

Campos has made five appearance with the Jays this season and has a 2.25 ERA over eight innings of work.

The 29-year-old was claimed off waivers from the San Diego Padres by the Jays last November.