MILWAUKEE — Ryan Goins hit his first career grand slam, one of four homers for the Toronto Blue Jays in an 8-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays swept the two-game interleague series and wrapped up a seven-game road trip with three straight victories.

Kevin Pillar, Devon Travis and Jose Bautista hit solo shots for the Blue Jays, who have homered in four straight games. Bautista's towering shot caromed off the Miller Lite sign high above the centre-field wall 400 feet from the plate.

Marcus Stroman (5-2) allowed four hits and a season-high four walks but won his fourth straight game, pitching into the sixth before Domingo Santana's two-out, three-run homer cut Toronto's lead to four.

The bullpen ended the afternoon by retiring 10 of the Brewers' final 11 hitters. Goins' grand slam in the sixth provided more than enough cushion.