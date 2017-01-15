Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood will be re-evaluated on Sunday after hyperextending his right knee in the team's 114-107 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Hood was hurt late in the game when his right knee buckled as he went up for a layup. Hood screamed in pain and clutched the knee immediately upon falling, and had to be assisted from the floor. He barely put weight on the leg as he exited the court to the locker room.

"It's unfortunate, for sure, and unlucky," Gordon Hayward said. "Hopefully, he has a speedy recovery. He's a big piece of what we do. It sucks to see anybody go down."

After the game, the Jazz said it was a hyperextended knee and Hood was walking gingerly but without assistance in the locker room. The Jazz guard, who was wearing an ice pack and elastic bandage, was not made available to the media and will be evaluated again Sunday.

Hood had 14 points in Saturday's contest.