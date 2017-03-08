HOUSTON — Rudy Gobert and Gordon Hayward each scored 23 points to help the Utah Jazz beat the Houston Rockets 115-108 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.

James Harden had 35 points for the Rockets, who dropped their second in a row.

The Rockets trailed by double digits for much of the game as they struggled from 3-point range. Houston was just 8 of 32 to end a streak of 18 straight games with at least 10 3-pointers.

A pair of free throws by Harden cut Utah's lead to four with less than two minutes remaining, but Joe Johnson hit a 3-pointer just before the shot clock expired on the other end to make it 110-103.

Three more free throws by Harden kept Houston in it, but Patrick Beverley missed a layup after a steal by Eric Gordon, and Gobert put it away with a layup that made it 112-106 with less than a minute left.

The Jazz won two of the three meetings, the first time since the 2011-12 season that they've won a season series over the Rockets.

Hayward's 3-pointer made it 103-94, but a layup by Harden cut the lead to 103-99 with less than three minutes left. Beverley then fouled Gobert in the paint on a play the Rockets thought should have been a charge, and he made both free throws.

Utah was up by 12 after a 3-pointer by Rodney Hood before Houston scored the next eight points, with six from Harden, to get within 69-65 with about seven minutes left in the third quarter. Harden wowed the crowd a few seconds after that when he blocked a shot by Raul Neto into the stands.

The Jazz broke a scoring drought of more than two minutes after that on an alley-oop dunk by Gobert and another dunk — this one by Hayward — about a minute later extended the lead to 73-65.

Houston used a 7-2 run, highlighted by a 3-pointer from Gordon, to get within three, but a 7-1 spurt by the Jazz extended the lead to 82-73 with about two minutes left in the quarter.

The Jazz led 84-77 entering the fourth.

TIP-INS

Jazz: George Hill missed the game with a toe injury. ... Derrick Favors sat out with soreness in his right knee. ... Gobert had one block to give him at least one in 34 straight games. ... Hood finished with 19 points.

Rockets: Ryan Anderson sat out with back spasms. Coach Mike D'Antoni said the Rockets would evaluate Anderson after the game to determine if he'll make the trip to Chicago. ... Clint Capela added 19 points with 12 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Visit Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Rockets: Visit Chicago on Friday.