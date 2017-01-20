The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed international defensive lineman Willie Jefferson to an extension.

Jefferson joined the Riders in September after attending training camp with the Washington Redskins where he played three NFL preseason games, registering two defensive tackles.

“It was important for us to sign Willie to an extension and keep him with the Riders going forward,” stated Riders Vice President of Football Operations, General Manager and Head Coach Chris Jones. “He is a young, athletic and explosive player that is a key piece of our defence and overall team foundation. He has the ability to change the course of a game on every snap as Riders fans witnessed over his short period with the team last year.”

In five regular season games with the Green and White last season, the 25-year-old Texas native picked up eight defensive tackles, three quarterback sacks and one forced fumble.

Jefferson spent his first two CFL seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos, picking up 43 defensive tackles and ten quarterback sacks in starting 16 of his 35 regular season games played. He won his first career Grey Cup with the Eskimos in 2015.

Jefferson was eligible to become a CFL free agent on February 14th.