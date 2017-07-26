Whitehead feels 'thrown to the wolves' by Cowboys

The New York Jets claimed former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead off waivers on Wednesday, the team announced. News of the transaction was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Former Cowboys' WR Lucky Whitehead got claimed on waivers by NY Jets, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2017

The Cowboys released Whitehead on Monday when it appeared he was arrested for stealing about $40 worth of food and drink at a convenience store, according to reports.

On Tuesday, charges against Whitehead were dropped and the warrant rescinded because police had the wrong guy in the shoplifting case Whitehead was linked to over the weekend.

The 25-year-old recorded three receptions and 48 yards over 15 games in 2016 with the Cowboys, his second season with the club.

Dallas signed the Florida Atlantic product as an undrafted free agent in 2015