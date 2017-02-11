Winnipeg Jets defenceman Tobias Enstrom left Saturday night's 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning early with a lower-body injury and did not return.

Toby Enstrom will not return to tonight's game due to a lower body injury. #TBLvsWPG — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) February 12, 2017

The Jets did not make an update on Enstrom's status after the game. The team is off Sunday and returns to practice Monday.

According to TSN Winnipeg 1290's Rick Ralph, Enstrom played one minute and 22 seconds on the night. Nikita Kucherov was penalized for hooking Enstrom in the second minute of the game.

Enstrom has a goal and 13 assists in 54 games for the Jets this season.

The 10-year veteran was playing in his 671st career NHL contest. He owns 53 goals and 249 assists since debuting with the Atlanta Thrashers in 2007.