1h ago
Jets take Finnish winger Vesalainen with 24th pick
TSN.ca Staff
With their first pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, the Winnipeg Jets took left-winger Kristian Vesalainen at No. 24.
"Strong, good skating winger who can add offence and create space and opportunities," said TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button in his pre-draft report.
The 18-year-old split time last season between Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League and HPK Hameenlinna of the Finnish Elite League.
In 26 games for Frolunda HC, he had one goal and five assists. In nine games for HPK Hameenlinna, he recorded one goal.