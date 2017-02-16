Peter Dyakowski wasn't out of work long.

Just hours after the veteran was released by Hamilton, the long-time Tiger-Cats offensive guard signed with the team's rival, the Toronto Argonauts, according to TSN Senior Correspondent Gary Lawless.

The six-foot-five, 315-pound Vancouver native spent nine seasons with Hamilton, playing in 148 regular-season games. The Ticats selected the 32-year-old in the second round, 11th overall, in the 2006 CFL draft but he opted to remain at LSU for another year.

"We want to thank Peter for all of his contributions to the organization and our community," Kent Austin, Hamilton head coach/vice-president of football operations, said in a statement. "He has been an integral part of our team for over a decade and we wish him well in his future endeavours."

Dyakowski was a fan favourite in Hamilton for his intellect and outgoing personality. In 2012, he won the Canada’s Smartest Person reality show and in 2014 finished third on an episode of Jeopardy!

"I have had a fantastic 10 seasons in Hamilton," Dyakowski said in a statement. "I would like to thank all of the wonderful fans who have supported me over the years, the hundreds of teammates i have played alongside, and all of the Ticats staff I have had the pleasure of working with from 2007 until today.

"I appreciate everything that this great city has done for me and my family."

The Argos also signed receiver Jeff Fuller, according to Lawless.

The 26-year-old Fuller played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders last season after getting cut by the NFL's Seattle Seahawks. Fuller had two receptions for 34 yards. He started his CFL career with the Calgary Stampeders, playing three seasons before signing south of the border. With Calgary, the Texas A&M product had 91 receptions for 1,251 yards and eight touchdowns.