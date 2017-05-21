Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson exited Game 5 with the Pittsburgh Penguins late in the second period after getting tangled up with Scott Wilson.

Karlsson's left skate appeared to get jammed in the ice after colliding with Wilson and the 26-year-old Swede headed for the dressing room.

Karlsson did not return for the third period, but it could simply just be a precautionary measure with the Senators in a 5-0 hole.

In 16 playoff games prior to Sunday's contest, Karlsson has two goals and 13 assists.

Derick Brassard and Cody Ceci also did not return to the bench for the final frame. Ben Harpur had dressed for the Sens as a seventh defenceman.

Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final is set for Tuesday night in Ottawa.