Ottawa Senators head coach Guy Boucher confirmed star defenceman Erik Karlsson will make his long-awaited season debut Tuesday against the Vancouver Canucks.

Karlsson skated in a regular practice jersey for the first time since undergoing ankle surgery on June 14 that included having part of his ankle bone removed.

The former Norris Trophy winner played in all 19 of the Senators' playoff games last season despite dealing with a foot injury, leading the team on a magical run to the Eastern Conference Finals where they lost in seven games to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 27-year-old has 456 points in 556 career games and has led the NHL in scoring by a defenceman in three of the last four years.

In their captain's absence the Ottawa Senators have still won three games in a row and are 3-0-2 to start the season.

The Senators next play on Tuesday at home against the Vancouver Canucks.