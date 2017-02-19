The Professional Esports Association announced management changes on Friday and inaugural commissioner Jason Katz is on the list of departees.

The organization will continue to be managed by the Board of Governors while a new structure is put in place. The Board will rely on new sub-committees in the meantime as well.

"The PEA Board appreciates Jason’s accomplishments in organizing and structuring the organization and looks forward to further supporting the continued growth of esports," the PEA said in a statement.

Katz was named the commissioner of the PEA when it launched in summer 2016. Controversy followed him after the organization and team owners attempted to force players to choose between competing in a PEA exclusive Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and the ESL Pro League.

Players voted in favour of the ESL Pro League which forced the PEA to suspend their league plans.