DeShone Kizer says he doesn't care about who Cleveland's most famous resident should be quarterbacking the Browns.

After LeBron James let his admiration be known for a different rookie pivot, the Browns QB brushed aside the King's perceived slight.

"That has nothing to do with me,'' Kizer told Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

Before his game with the New York Knicks on Monday, James vented his frustration with his hometown Browns and their draft strategy.

"I think Deshaun Watson should be a Brown," James said. "Doesn't mean that [2017 NFL Draft first overall pick] Myles Garrett isn't going to be a great football player. But Deshaun Watson should've been our quarterback. Doesn't mean you're (ripping) on the next guy. It's just that you're stating what you see.''

In taking Garrett ahead of a QB, the Browns passed on Clemson's Watson with the top pick. Watson fell to the Houston Texans at number 12. The Browns took out of Notre Dame with the 52nd overall selection as the fourth quarterback selected in the draft behind Mitchell Trubisky, Patrick Mahomes and Watson.

While Kizer struggled in his rookie season, Watson shone prior to going down with a season-ending ACL tear in early November and appeared to be the odds-on favourite for the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

In eight games this season, Kizer has thrown for 1,376 yards on 132-for-250 passing with four touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He's rushed for 201 yards and four majors.

The winless Browns (0-9) are next in action on Sunday when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3).