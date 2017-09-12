New York Knicks icon Charles Oakley is suing team owner James Dolan and Madison Square Garden for libel, slander and other actions.

The lawsuit stems from a February 8 incident in which Oakley was forcibly removed from a Knicks game by MSG security. Video footage of the incident showed the 53-year-old Oakley striking security as they attempted to remove him from his seat. He was later charged with assault and trespassing, cited for harassment and banned from the arena for life.

In August, Oakley accepted an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal that would see the criminal charges dropped if he complies without "trespassing" at MSG for one year and stays out of trouble for six months.

Shortly after the incident, Dolan suggested that Oakley had an alcohol problem.

“To me, Charles has got a problem," Dolan told ESPN 98.7 New York's Michael Kay. "We’ve said it before; he’s his own worst problem. People have to understand that. He has a problem with anger. He’s both physically and verbally abusive. He may have a problem with alcohol. But those problems with being physically and verbally abusive, those are problems."

The Knicks have yet to comment on the matter.