INCHEON, Korea, Republic Of — Jin Young Ko fired a 6-under 66 Saturday to take a two-shot lead after the third round of the KEB Hana Bank Championship while Canadian Brooke Henderson moved into contention with a bogey-free 68.

Ko, from South Korea, carded six birdies on the Ocean Course, including two over her last three holes, to post a 15-under total of 201. Compatriots Sung Hyun Park and In Gee Chun both shot 68 and are tied for second at 13-under 203.

"My iron shots today were really strong so I was able to make a lot of birdie chances for myself," said Ko, a nine-time winner on the local KLPGA Tour.

Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., was tied for eighth, five strokes off the lead. Alena Sharp of Hamilton was at 2-over 218 overall after a 72.

Park, looking for her third LPGA Tour victory of the year, played solid golf for most of the third round with five birdies and a sole bogey in her first 17 holes. She did well to salvage par at the last after pushing her drive way right into a hazard and having to take a penalty drop.

"Overall, I'm quite pleased with my game today," said Park, who has a mathematical chance of taking over at the top of the Rolex Rankings with a win on Sunday. "I finished 4 under on the front nine. I thought I would keep the momentum on the back nine, but my putting was a little bit off compared to the front nine."

Lizette Salas of the United States offset a lone bogey with five birdies for a 68 and was in sole possession of fourth place.