Hayhurst: Pillar didn’t deserve to get ejected as easily as he did

Newly acquired starter Tom Koehler will make his debut for the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday afternoon as they wrap up their series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Koehler was picked up by the Jays last week in a trade with the Miami Marlins. Low-A Lansing right-hander Osman Gutierrez went the other way.

Meanwhile, J.A. Happ will go Friday as the Jays open a series at home with the Minnesota Twins.

In 12 starts for the Marlins last season, Koehler posted an ERA of 7.92.

Coming into play Wednesday, Toronto sits at 59-66, six games back of the second Wild Card spot.