McGuire: Expect Leafs to be a 'home ice' team in Eastern Conference playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have named former Dallas Stars defenceman Stephane Robidas assistant director of player development.

Stéphane Robidas has been named Assistant Director of Player Development. Jack Han has been named Player Development Analyst. #TMLtalk — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) September 7, 2017

Robidas last played in the NHL for the Leafs in the 2014-15 season.

In September of 2016, Robidas took on a consulting role with the Leafs, working mostly with the Toronto Marlies. Robidas suffered a knee injury in training camp the year before, essentially ending his playing career.

Robidas made his debut for the Montreal Canadiens, playing one game in the 1999-2000 season, kicking off a 15-year NHL career. He was named an All-Star in 2009 with the Stars.

The Leafs also named Jack Han as the team's new player development analyst.

Han was previously the video and analytics coordinator for the McGill Martlets women's hockey league team. He has also worked in the digital department of the Montreal Canadiens and the ATP World Tour.