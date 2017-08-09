CINCINNATI — Coach Marvin Lewis was back with the Bengals on Wednesday after missing a practice to have a knee problem checked.

Lewis had scans on a swollen knee Tuesday at the hospital. He plans to coach the Bengals' preseason opener at Paul Brown Stadium on Friday against Tampa Bay.

Doctors told him that walking would help reduce the swelling, so he won't be limited on the sideline.

Lewis, 58, is entering his 15th season with the Bengals and the final year on his contract. He led the Bengals to five straight playoff appearances from 2011-15, but has failed to win a playoff game, going 0-7 during his tenure. No other NFL coach has lost his first seven playoff games.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL