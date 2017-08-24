Nik Lewis reached the CFL’s reception summit and then made it his own. With a catch in the fourth quarter against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Lewis pulled ahead of Geroy Simon for the most receptions in CFL history with 1,030.

Simon jumped on Twitter soon after to offer his praise, tweeting a video of the play with the caption "Congratulaitons [Nik Lewis] you're a true warrior."

It’s been quite the career for the Montreal slotback. Currently in his 14th season, Lewis started his career with the Calgary Stampeders in 2004. After playing 11 seasons in Calgary, Lewis signed with the Montreal Alouettes as a free agent.

When Lewis arrived in Calgary as a 21-year-old, receiver Jeremaine Copeland took Lewis under his wing.

“Being around him every day in the locker room for five years made me grow,” Lewis said. “Jeremaine is a guy that allowed me to become a better athlete. I became a better person, a better football player and a better teammate and it’s 99 per cent thanks to Jeremaine.”

It would pay off, with Lewis going for 1,000 yards or more in each of his first nine seasons. Lewis kept his production high last season, recording 102 catches for 1,136 yards.

The 35-year-old is a native of Mineral Wells, Texas and went to school at Southern Arkansas.

“On behalf of the CFL family, congratulations to Nik Lewis on setting the new standard when it comes to receptions in our league. Nik will go down as one of the all-time greats ever to play our game,” commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a press release.