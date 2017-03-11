One of the league's top offensive lineman could be heading East.

According to TSN's Farhan Lalji, the BC Lions are in trade talks with at least one team in the East Division for All-Star offensive tackle Jovan Olafioye.

Lalji said the Lions need to shed salary after their free agent spending this offseason.

Olafioye, 29, has spent his entire seven-year career with the Lions. The North Carolina Central product has been named a CFL All-Star the past six seasons, a West Division All-Star the past seven seasons, and took home the league's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award in 2012.