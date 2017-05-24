The BC Lions have signed their top draft pick receiver Danny Vandervoort, according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

Vandervoort, who played collegiately at McMaster University, was drafted third overall in the CFL Draft.

The Lions announced Tuesday they had signed seven members of their nine-man draft class and with Vandervoort’s signing, only defensive lineman Junior Lake remains unsigned.

Lake was selected in the first round as well, seventh overall.