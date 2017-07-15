Toronto Blue Jays starter Francisco Liriano left his start against the Detroit Tigers Saturday night with an apparent injury.

According to the Blue Jays, Liriano experienced neck tightness.

Liriano left tonight's game with neck tightness. — Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 16, 2017

The severity of the injury is unclear.

After walking the bases loaded in the third inning, he was visited by the training staff and departed soon after. Liriano struggled in two-plus innings, surrendering three hits and walking four while allowing five earned runs.

Liriano hasn't had the type of 2017 he was hoping for thus far. Going into tonight's game, Liriano was 5-4 with a 5.56 ERA in 14 starts.