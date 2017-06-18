Long-time Montreal Alouettes offensive lineman Josh Bourke is retiring after 10 seasons in the CFL, according to TSN 690's Joey Alfieri.

Two-time Grey Cup champ & 2011 CFL top OL Josh Bourke is retiring after 10 years in the CFL & 1 in the NFL #AlsMTL — Joey Alfieri (@joeyalfieri) June 18, 2017

Bourke was released by the Toronto Argonauts this off-season after just one season with the team.

Bourke spent the first nine seasons of his CFL career with the Alouettes, where he was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2011. Bourke was also twice named the East Division's Most Outstanding Lineman and was seven times an East Division All-Star with the Alouettes.