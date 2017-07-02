Kyle Lowry has announced in The Players Tribune that he has chosen to remain with the Raptors.

He will re-sign with them for three years and $100 million according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The move comes after the Raptors re-signed forward Serge Ibaka to a three-year $65 million deal earlier Sunday.

Last season, Lowry averaged 22.4 points per game while shooting .464 from the field, both career-highs.

Lowry is coming off a four-year, $48 million deal he signed in the summer of 2014, but he officially declined his player option for the 2017-18 season in May, making him an unrestricted free agent. It was the final year of his four-year deal.

Approximately two years before signing the deal, the Toronto Raptors acquired Lowry from the Houston Rockets in a trade for guard Gary Forbes and a first-round pick. He has played the last five seasons for the Raptors.

Lowry was drafted in 2006 by the Memphis Grizzlies with the No. 24 overall pick. He is averaging 14.3 PPG for his career and 4.8 assists.