Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry has been ejected from Sunday night's game versus the Washington Wizards.

While Lowry has to be smarter in that situation/can't get tossed, not sure what he could have said to warrant that 2nd tech. Quick whistle. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 5, 2017

Anyway, with Lowry ejected Wright will run the point with starters & VanVleet (odd man out earlier) gets a chance to win some PT back — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 6, 2017

In the second quarter, Lowry appeared to protest to a referee about a play that he thought he was fouled on but wasn’t called as such. He subsequently hit with back-to-back technical fouls, which results in an automatic ejection.