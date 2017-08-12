EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota played his first game since breaking his right leg late last season in a 7-3 loss to the Jets in the preseason opener for both teams on Saturday night.

Mariota, who threw for 3,426 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2016 before his injury on Dec. 24 against Jacksonville, played two series in the first quarter.

On his first attempt, he scrambled to his right and completed a 15-yard pass to Rishard Matthews . He finished 2 of 3 for 15 yards.

Unlike the Titans, the Jets' quarterback situation is more muddled. Well-travelled veteran Josh McCown got the start for New York. He was 3 of 4 for 72 yards and a touchdown in his one series, which was enough for the win because the Jets defence had eight sacks and was dominant throughout.

Christian Hackenberg, a second-round pick in 2016, took over for McCown and played until late in the third quarter. Hackenberg was 18 of 25 for 127 yards.

Bryce Petty, a fourth-round pick in 2015, finished up and was 2 of 6 for 16 yards.

Robby Anderson, an undrafted free agent who was trying to make the team a year ago, is the Jets' No. 1 receiver after Quincy Enunwa was lost for the season to a neck injury. He had three receptions for 71 yards.

Anderson made a nice 53-yard catch on the opening drive, which ended with McCown's 4-yard TD pass Charone Peake.

Titans rookie receiver Taywan Taylor made a leaping a 42-yard catch in the third quarter. The drive ended with Ryan Succop's 36-yard field goal.

Titans running back Derrick Henry, the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner, had eight carries for 29 yards.

Alex Tanney replaced Mariota and was sacked by linebacker Julian Stanford on his first play and briefly left the game. He returned for the next series. Tanney was 10 of 26 for 128 yards with an interception and lost a fumble on a sack.

Former Jets wide receiver Eric Decker had no catches in his return to the Meadowlands. Decker was signed by the Titans in June after he was cut by the Jets in their salary purge.

N.Y. SACK EXCHANGE

Devon Still, Anthony Johnson, Josh Martin, Jordan Jenkins, Bruce Carter, Leonard Williams, Patrick Gamble and Stanford had sacks for the Jets. Martin also had a fumble recovery.

GETTING A LEG UP

Chandler Catanzaro and Ross Martin are competing for the Jets' kicking job. Catanzaro made a PAT, but was wide left on a 55-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter.

OUT OF THE LINEUP

Titans: Running back DeMarco Murray (hamstring), wide receivers Corey Davis (hamstring) and Mekale McKay, cornerback Demontre Hurst, defensive lineman Karl Klug (ankle) all sat out.

Jets: Running backs Matt Forte (hamstring), Bilal Powell (neck) and linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin did not play.

UP NEXT

Titans: Host Carolina on Saturday.

Jets: At Detroit on Saturday.

