MILWAUKEE — Byron Buxton and Joe Mauer each had three singles and the Minnesota Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers for the fourth consecutive game, 7-2 on Thursday night.

The Twins, who have won five straight and are 7-3 in August, had 12 hits — 11 singles and a double — to sweep a home-and-home, four-game set with Milwaukee. The Brewers are 7-17 since July 16 and fell into third place in the NL Central with the loss.

Rookie Alan Busenitz (1-0) pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief for his first major league win.

Milwaukee starter Zach Davies (13-6) allowed seven runs, six earned, a career-high 11 hits and two walks while striking out three in 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander struggled after allowing just three earned runs and 19 hits over 28 2/3 innings his past four starts.

Mauer came into the game in a 1-for-20 slump. He went 3 for 5 with singles in the third, fourth and sixth innings.