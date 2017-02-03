Sara McMann will have a new opponent at UFC Fight Night Halifax as due to an injury, Gina Mazany will replace Liz Carmouche on the February 19th card.

The 28-year-old Mazany competed on the 18th season of the Ultimate Fighter, losing to eventual champion Julianna Pena.

She is undefeated in four pro fights; this will be her full UFC debut.

McMann is a former title challenger that is coming in off of two wins as she tries to earn her way back to a shot at the bantamweight belt.

She holds victories over Alexis Davis and Jessica Eye since her last defeat at the hands of current champion Amanda Nunes in August of 2015.

Alex Volkanovski will face promotion new comer Michel Quinones in another fight added to the UFC Halifax card on Friday.

Volkanovski made a blistering UFC debut in November when he pounded out Yusuke Kasuya to earn a second round TKO at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

The victory upped the Australian’s overall record to 14-1 and was his sixth consecutive stoppage. He hasn’t suffered a loss since his first setback in 2013.

Michel Quinones will be making his UFC debut in Halifax, coming off a decision victory over Caio Uruguai Rocha at Titan FC 43.

He has an overall professional record of 8-1 with five victories by way of TKO.

UFC Halifax will be headlined by a heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Travis Browne and will also feature a middleweight contest between Johny Hendricks and Hector Lombard. The event will take place at Scotiabank Centre on February 19th.