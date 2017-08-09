The New York Mets have dealt outfielder Jay Bruce to the Cleveland Indians in exchange for RHP Ryder Ryan. Ryan will be assigned to the Columbia Fireflies.

So far this season, the left-handed hitting Bruce is batting .258 with 29 home runs and 75 RBI.

This isn’t the first time Bruce has been dealt. Last summer, Bruce was traded to the Mets from the Cincinnati Reds for infielder Dilson Herrera and pitcher Max Wotell. Prior to the move, Bruce spent the first eight seasons of his career with Cincinnati.

Bruce is a free agent after this season.

Cleveland, seeking its first World Series title since 1948, lost Game 7 of last year's World Series to the Chicago Cubs and leads the AL Central.