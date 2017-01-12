NEW YORK — Tyreke Evans scored a season-high 29 points and the New Orleans Pelicans, playing without All-Star big man Anthony Davis, defeated the reeling Brooklyn Nets 104-95 on Thursday night.

Terrence Jones added 24 points and 12 rebounds for New Orleans (16-24), which improved to 6-13 on the road by winning both games during its stay in New York City.

Jrue Holiday scored 21 and Solomon Hill had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans, who closed the game on a 13-1 run.

Davis sat out with a bruised left hip sustained during Monday night's 110-96 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. He participated in pregame warmups in Brooklyn, but didn't shoot.

Davis is second in the NBA in scoring, averaging 29.1 points. He ranks sixth with more than 12 rebounds per game.

Brook Lopez led the Nets with 20 points and Sean Kilpatrick had 18, but Brooklyn has dropped eight straight and 13 of 14.

Brooklyn led 94-91 after Lopez's basket with 3:35 left, but didn't score again until Joe Harris hit one of two free throws with 23 seconds remaining for the team's final point.

Jones contributed six points in the 13-1 run to end the game, including the go-ahead basket with 2:44 remaining.

Trevor Booker gave the Nets their largest lead, 56-48, with 1:51 left in the second quarter. Brooklyn used a 10-2 spurt in the third to open a 77-70 advantage and was ahead 79-73 heading into the fourth.

Evans tied it at 84 on a three-point play with 8:29 to go, and the score remained close until the Pelicans' late surge.

Harris finished with 15 points, while Caris LeVert and Bojan Bogdanovic each scored 10 for the Nets.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Buddy Hield is the only New Orleans player to see action in all 40 games this season. He has started exactly half of them. . Nets GM Sean Marks played for New Orleans from 2008-10, appearing in 74 games and averaging 2.7 points and 2.8 rebounds.

Nets: Booker returned to Brooklyn's starting lineup after missing Tuesday's loss to the Hawks with a bruised left hip. . Kilpatrick is the second-leading scorer (14.8 points per game) of any current undrafted NBA player. Only Wes Matthews of the Mavericks (15 ppg entering Thursday) has a higher average.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK

The Pelicans spent nearly all week in New York City. "If we're here any longer, we're going to have to take out a small business meal loan to continue to eat," coach Alvin Gentry said. "Obviously, this is a great city. You can do a million things here and have a million left to do."

OH FOR 2017

The Nets have yet to win since the calendar turned to the new year. Brooklyn has won only once (on Dec. 26, 120-118 over Charlotte) in almost a month. The team's previous win was a 107-97 victory over the Lakers on Dec. 14

EIGHT IS ENOUGH

The Nets' eight-game losing streak ties the Pelicans, 76ers and Lakers for the longest in the NBA this season. However, Philadelphia has won four of five, the Pelicans have won two straight and the Lakers had won two of three entering Thursday night's game at San Antonio.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: New Orleans visits Chicago on Saturday. The teams meet again in New Orleans on April 2. The Bulls have won four in a row in the series, sweeping the Pelicans in each of the last two seasons.

Nets: Brooklyn visits Toronto on Friday. The Nets lost 116-104 there on Dec. 20. The teams play again next week (Jan. 17) and next month (Feb. 5). The Raptors have won five straight in the series, including all four meetings last season.