Toronto Blue Jays' manager John Gibbons says that outfielder Darrell Ceciliani will be headed to the disabled list after partially dislocating his shoulder while hitting a home run in Thursday night's 9-0 win over the Atlanta Braves.

Ceciliani was filling in for the recently suspended outfielder Kevin Pillar and doing well, with an RBI double in his first at-bat of the night before hitting the two-run home run that caused the injury.

It was clear as the outfielder rounded the bases after hitting the third inning homer that there was something wrong with his left arm and he immediately exited to the clubhouse and didn't return.

The 26-year-old was recalled by the Blue Jays from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.