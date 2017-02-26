ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Canadian moguls star Mikael Kingsbury capped a dominant World Cup season with his seventh straight gold medal Sunday.

The Deux-Montagnes, Que., skier finished first in dual moguls, ahead of Swiss Marco Tade and American Bradley Wilson.

Simon Pouliot-Cavanagh of Quebec City was fourth, Philippe Marquis of Quebec City was seventh, Marc-Antoine Gagnon of Terrebonne, Que., was 14th, Laurent Dumais of Quebec City was 15th and Calgary's Luke Ulsifer was 20th.

Kingsbury, who had already secured the overall moguls title this season, has won a record 41 career World Cup golds.

"It was an amazing season," Kingsbury said. "I'm happy with where I am right now and I believe I've done a good job with my coaches and team to get me to this point and win my sixth World Cup crystal globe."

On the women's side, Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Montreal won bronze, finishing behind gold medallist Britteny Cox of Australia and silver medallist Perrine Laffont of France.

Andi Naude of Penticton, B.C., was fourth, Montreal's Chloe Dufour-Lapointe was fifth, Alex-Anne Gagnon of Terrebonne, Que., was sixth, Audrey Robichaud of Quebec City was ninth and Montreal's Maxime Dufour-Lapointe was 10th.

Justine Dufour-Lapointe was the top Canadian in the overall moguls standings in third place, ending a string of five straight second-place finishes.

Dufour-Lapointe said she's happy with the season despite slipping in the standings.

"Even if it's not the perfect season I hoped for, it's the next one that's more important," Dufour-Lapointe said. "For me, that third place is just a symbol of that. That I'm strong enough to face the Olympic year and the world championship next week.

"I'm a fighter. I won't stop until the end."