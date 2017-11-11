BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Jordan Murray's second goal of the game came at 4:03 of overtime to give the Belleville Senators a 5-4 win over the Rochester Americans on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Thomas Chabot, Max McCormick and Francis Perron also scored for the Senators (7-7-1), who trailed 4-2 at the second intermission.

Andrew Hammond made 19 saves for Ottawa's AHL affiliate.

Sahir Gill struck twice with Steve Moses and Dalton Smith adding a goal apiece for the Americans (7-4-2), who got a 35-save outing from Adam Wilcox.

Belleville went 0 for 3 on the power play while Rochester scored once on three chances with the man advantage.