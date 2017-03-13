The Toronto Argonauts have landed national offensive lineman J'Michael Deane.

Deane was one of the top free agent targets still on the market, and chose the Argos over East Division rivals, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

TSN Senior Correspondent Gary Lawless reported last week Deane had offers from the Argos, Ticats, as well as the Saskatchewan Roughriders, and was expected to make a decision soon.

Deane spent the past three seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks and helped them win the Grey Cup last year. The 30-year-old spent the first three seasons of his CFL career with the Calgary Stampeders.

Deane can play guard and tackle.