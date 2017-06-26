49m ago
NBA Awards Blog: the buzz ahead of the show
TSN.ca Staff
NBA MVP race takes centre stage
The NBA's first-ever awards show hosted by Canada's own Drake, will air tonight on TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5. This year's highly anticipated Most Valuable Player of the Year will be announced along with the traditional awards that previously had been revealed by the league. There will be fun awards that will be given out, too, that involve fans and the viewing public.
Follow along with TSN.ca for the latest buzz and news regarding the awards show.
The finalists for MVP are Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder), James Harden (Houston Rockets) and Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio Spurs).
The finalists for Defensive Player of the Year are Leonard, Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) and Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz).
The finalists for Rookie of the Year are Malcolm Brogdon (Milwaukee Bucks), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) and Dario Saric (76ers).
The finalists for Coach of the Year are Mike D’Antoni (Rockets), Gregg Popovich (Spurs) and Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat).
Former players Grant Hill and Kevin Garnett, along with actress Jada Pinkett Smith are among the lineup of presenters.