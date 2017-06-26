The NBA's first-ever awards show hosted by Canada's own Drake, will air tonight on TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5. This year's highly anticipated Most Valuable Player of the Year will be announced along with the traditional awards that previously had been revealed by the league. There will be fun awards that will be given out, too, that involve fans and the viewing public.

Follow along with TSN.ca for the latest buzz and news regarding the awards show.

The finalists for MVP are Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder), James Harden (Houston Rockets) and Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio Spurs).

Who will take home the 2017 #KiaMVP trophy? 🏆



➡️ Find out during the first-ever #NBAAwards - Monday, June 26 on TNT. 👀

The finalists for Defensive Player of the Year are Leonard, Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) and Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz).

The finalists for the 2016-17 KIA Defensive Player of the Year...💪



➡️ The winner will be revealed Monday, June 26 at the #NBAAwards on TNT!

The finalists for Rookie of the Year are Malcolm Brogdon (Milwaukee Bucks), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) and Dario Saric (76ers).

Who will win the 2016-17 KIA NBA Rookie of the Year?



➡️ Find out Monday, June 26 at the #NBAAwards on TNT! 📺👀

The finalists for Coach of the Year are Mike D’Antoni (Rockets), Gregg Popovich (Spurs) and Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat).

Another look at the finalists for 2016-17 NBA Coach of the Year... 👀



➡️ Find out who wins Monday, June 26 at the #NBAAwards on TNT! 📺

Former players Grant Hill and Kevin Garnett, along with actress Jada Pinkett Smith are among the lineup of presenters.