The NBA trade deadline is set for this Thursday, February 23 at 3pm et. Keep up to date with the latest news and trade rumours with TSN.ca's trade deadline blog.

Chandler in Demand?

The Denver Nuggets currently hold down the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, but that might not stop them from divesting of assets now to stockpile for the future. Among their more coveted pieces is Wilson Chandler.

The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski says that the 29-year-old forward has attracted interest from a pair of teams in the West in the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Thunder's interest is obvious, considering the ill-timed (and stupid) injury to Enes Kanter, but the Clippers are the more intriguing fit here. Chandler would start at the 3 ahead of Luc Mbah a Moute and offers the versatility to allow Doc Rivers to go small. Blake Griffin can spell DeAndre Jordan in the middle and Chandler can move to the 4.

TSN basketball analyst Jack Armstrong says Chandler makes sense for the Toronto Raptors, who have also been attached to teammate Danilo Gallinari.

Fully healthy, Chandler is having a career year this season after missing all of last season. In 50 games this season for the Nuggets, Chandler is averaging 15.6 points and 6.7 rebounds in 30.9 minutes a night.

Help for PG13?

In last year's postseason, Paul George almost singlehandedly willed his team past the Toronto Raptors and into the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Ultimately, the Indiana Pacers came up short, falling in seven games to the Dinos. While Larry Bird and Kevin Pritchard attempted to get their superstar some help in the summer if the form of deals for Jeff Teague and Thad Young, as well as signing Al Jefferson, the Pacers find themselves much in the same position they were a year ago - likely first-round fodder.

To fix this before it's too late, ESPN's Chris Haynes reports the team has made their first-round selection in this summer's draft available in trade talks as a means to get George some support. And it couldn't come at a better time. The Pacers are reeling - having lost six straight - and their hold on a playoff spot has grown tenuous in recent weeks.

But the issue doesn't end with this spring. George can opt out of his contract at the end of next season and the 26-year-old four-time All-Star needs some impetus to stick around.

Sixers Had Their Phil of Okafor?

Look, curses aren't real. It's probably stupid to believe in them. It's probably stupid, but we can all admit that the Philadelphia 76ers' recent history with young players provides some - albeit, specious - veracity to their existence.

Nerlens Noel missed all of his rookie season. Joel Embiid missed two years with foot issues. Ben Simmons, last summer's first over all pick, will miss - wait for it - all of his rookie season.

The one high Philly selection who actually made his NBA debut when he was supposed to is Jahlil Okafor, the third overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. While his rookie season (cut short in March with a knee injury) was enough to get th Duke product on the All-Rookie Team, Okafor has regressed in his sophomore campaign. Some of that can be attributed to a loss of playing time thanks to Embiid's emergence, but it's reportedly enough for the Sixers to look to move the 21-year-old on to greener pastures.

ESPN's Marc Stein says the team will do what they can to ship Okafor out by Thursday's deadline and there doesn't appear to be a shortage of suitors.

“You can rest assured Philly’s going to spend the next three-plus days trying to find a trade home for Jahlil Okafor because once the prospect of a trade has gone that far it’s kind of hard to pretend it didn’t happen,” Stein said on ESPN Radio.

Stein cites the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls as potential destinations for the big man.