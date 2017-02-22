The NBA trade deadline is set for this Thursday, February 23 at 3pm et. Keep up to date with the latest news and trade rumours with TSN.ca's trade deadline blog.

--

Raptors still shopping?

The Toronto Raptors acquisition of Serge Ibaka sent ripples through the NBA last week, seemingly making Toronto the best team in the East Conference after the Cleveland Cavaliers. While Ibaka ranks among the league's top-tier of big men, the departure of shooting guard/small forward Terrence Ross who the Raptors sent over to the Orlando Magic as part of the trade for Ibaka, has left Toronto with a hole to fill out on the wing.

Sources have told TSN Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg that the Raptors are in fact in the market for a wing player.

Raptors, according to sources, are in the market for a big SF or shooter on the wing. Have PG depth, Sullinger's expiring & a pick to dangle — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 22, 2017

In terms of wing options at the moment, the Raptors have DeMar DeRozan and DeMarre Carroll who are fixtures in the starting lineup, as well as Norman Powell who is also a candidate to start on any given night. The recently rehabilitated Delon Wright, who comes off the bench, is really the only other ideal option on the wing.

--

Williams reuniting with Utah?

Drafted third overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2005 draft, Deron Williams spent the first five years of his NBA career with the Jazz. During his time in Utah, Williams was regarded as one of the league's top point guards, being selected to two All-Star games, as well helping the Jazz become a perennial playoff team. Now in this 12th season, there is speculation that Williams, 32, could return to his first NBA home.

Tim MacMahon and Marc Stein of ESPN, cite sources that say that the Jazz interested in acquiring Williams from the Dallas Mavericks. While MacMahon and Stein write that a deal is not imminent, their sources have told them that Utah has made their interest known in bringing back the point guard, with Dallas reportedly placing both Williams and his teammate centre Andrew Bogut, on the trading block.

The 32-year-old cannot be traded without his consent because of the one-year contract he signed last off-season, per the pair from ESPN. A trade would require Williams to give up his free-agent Bird rights, but if Utah is in fact pursuing him that may not be a hindrance given that MacMahon and Stein write that Williams still has a house in the Salt Lake City area.

While his skills seemingly are no longer at the level of his All-Star days, Williams who's started 40 games this season and has averaged 13.1 points per game, is also more than capable of being a solid contributor off the bench should the Jazz choose to use him in that role.

--

Muhammad to Washington?

It's no secret that the Minnesota Timberwolves have a lot of young assets. If Minnesota wants to improve and return to the playoffs sooner rather than later, it will need to acquire solid veterans to balance out the abundance of youth on the squad. The Timberwolves may just have that in mind, with reported speculation from Stein that forward Shabazz Muhammad could be on his way to the Washington Wizards.

Washington has shown interest in Minnesota's Shabazz Muhammad, according to league sources, as the Wiz continue to search for bench upgrades — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 22, 2017

While his scoring average this season is the lowest it's been since he entered the league in 2013 (9.4ppg), just 24-years-old, Muhammad theoretically still has ample time to blossom into a solid contributor in the NBA. Perhaps, moving over to Washington, which currently sits at third in the Eastern Conference standings, will provide the motivation Muhammad needs to improve his game.