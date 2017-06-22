With NBA Draft Day upon us, follow TSN's Rumour Mill blog for all the latest trade buzz and which teams may be trading up, down or making a blockbuster move. Catch the NBA Draft from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn tonight on TSN2 and TSN GO at 7PM ET.

Timberwolves making a push for Butler?

ESPN's Ian Begley reports that opposing executives believe the Minnesota Timberwolves are considering using their seventh overall pick as part of a package to try and acquire Chicago Bulls' star forward Jimmy Butler. The Vertical reported earlier this week that Minnesota had preliminary talks with the Bulls regarding Butler. The Cleveland Cavaliers also unsuccessfully engaged in trade talks earlier in the week with the Bulls.

If Butler were to be acquired by the Timberwolves it would re-unite him with former Bulls' head coach Tom Thibodeau, who the 27-year-old developed into an All-Star under.

Spurs want top-10 pick for Aldridge

LaMarcus Aldridge's time with the San Antonio Spurs may be coming to an end. Sources have confirmed to ESPN that the Spurs have spoken to at least three teams about a trade involving the power forward, but it will take a top-10 pick to do it. Aldridge was the Spurs' prized offseason acquisition in 2015, signing a four-year, $84 million contract. But the 31-year-old struggled last season, averaging career lows in points per game with 17.3 and was even worse in the playoffs, averaging only 16.5 points per game on 45.8 per cent shooting. The 11-year veteran can opt out of his contract after the 2017-18 season.

ESPN's Marc Stein reports that the Phoenix Suns may be the only team holding a top-10 pick that would be able to acquire Aldridge and keep him for more than a year. They were in the running for the power forward when he was a free agent in 2014.

Sixers looking to add another first rounder

According to TNT's David Aldridge, sources say the Philadelphia 76ers want to add another first round pick to accompany the first overall pick acquired from the Boston Celtics. Aldridge reports they are looking for something in the 20s and are offering their second rounders at 36 and 39 to move up.

Jackson a hot commidity

The most likely spot teams could be trading up to is number three or four. According to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, league executives tell him there is a "tremendous appetite around the NBA to trade into the Top 4 to select Kansas' Josh Jackson". Jackson currently sits as the third pick in ESPN's Chad Ford's final mock draft, which would project him going to the Celtics after the team traded down, swapping their first overall pick with the 76ers' third pick. The Suns have the fourth pick.

Jackson, 20, was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year with the Jayhawks, averaging 16.3 points per game, along with 7.4 rebounds, three assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks from the power forward position. Many believe he is more suited to play a shooting guard or small forward position.

Porzingis headed to the desert?

Rumours have been swirling that the New York Knicks young star Kristaps Porzingis is on his way out of the Big Apple. However, according to Wojnarowski, sources say the Suns are without traction on a deal to acquire the 21-year-old and are not willing to part with budding young talent like shooting guard Devin Booker.

Aldridge reports that Knicks' management believes Porzingis would be the first overall pick in this year's draft and next and want the haul in a trade to reflect that.