According to The Vertical's Shams Charania, free agent forward P.J. Tucker will sign with the Houston Rockets on a four-year, $32 million deal.

Chris Paul played big role getting friend PJ Tucker to HOU. Raps offered 3 yrs/$33M, Rockets deal is 4/$32M, partial guarantee in last year — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 2, 2017

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reports that newly acquired point guard Chris Paul played a large role in bringing his friend and new teammate to the Rockets. The Toronto Raptors reportedly offered Tucker, 32, a three-year, $33 million contract. The Rockets' deal has a partial guarantee in the last year, according to Windhorst.

Tucker averaged 6.7 points per game last year while grabbing 5.4 rebounds for the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors.

Tucker – in addition to forward Serge Ibaka – was acquired by the Raptors near the trade deadline and made an immediate impact on the defensive end. After acquiring Tucker and Ibaka, the Raptors finished the season 18-7.

Tucker is coming off a three-year, $16 million deal.

The 32-year-old was selected by the Raptors No. 35 overall in the 2006 NBA Draft, but only appeared in 17 games with the team. After playing overseas for five seasons, he returned to the NBA in 2012 with the Suns.

He has a career average of 7.7 PPG and 5.7 RPG.