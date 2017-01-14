4h ago
NFL Gameday: Seahawks RB Prosise out vs. Falcons
TSN.ca Staff
The Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs kicks off Saturday, with the Atlanta Falcons hosting the Seattle Seahawks and the heavily-favoured Patriots hosting the Texans. Keep up with the latest news on TSN.ca's gameday blog.
Seahawks RB Prosise out
Running back CJ Prosise was the lone player listed as questionable, for either team, on the injury report this week.
However, Prosise was officially placed on the inactive list and will not play against the Falcons.
Prosise is dealing with a shoulder injury and hasn't played since Nov. 20 against the Eagles.
The Seahawks running game has struggled at times this season, but starter Thomas Rawls is coming off his best performance of the season - burning the Detroit Lions for 161 yards in the wild-card round.
Patriots WR Mitchell expected out
Wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell was listed as questionable by the Patriots on Friday, but, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Mitchell will not play against the Texans.
The full injury report is below, via Patriots.com.
Get to know Bill Belichick
Key matchup: Richard Sherman vs. Julio Jones
Seahawks defence: Not what is used to be?
16-point Underdogs
Not buying into the line