The Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs kicks off Saturday, with the Atlanta Falcons hosting the Seattle Seahawks and the heavily-favoured Patriots hosting the Texans. Keep up with the latest news on TSN.ca's gameday blog.

Seahawks RB Prosise out

Running back CJ Prosise was the lone player listed as questionable, for either team, on the injury report this week.

However, Prosise was officially placed on the inactive list and will not play against the Falcons.

Seahawks inactives vs. the Falcons pic.twitter.com/wlAgKUxjd3 — Seattle Seahawks (@seahawksPR) January 14, 2017

Prosise is dealing with a shoulder injury and hasn't played since Nov. 20 against the Eagles.

The Seahawks running game has struggled at times this season, but starter Thomas Rawls is coming off his best performance of the season - burning the Detroit Lions for 161 yards in the wild-card round.

Today's Inactives:



Nick Williams

Terron Ward

Blidi Wreh-Wilson

Dashon Goldson

Josh Keyes

Wes Schweitzer

DJ Tialavea #SEAvsATL pic.twitter.com/2ZkCLA2cqQ — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 14, 2017



Patriots WR Mitchell expected out

Wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell was listed as questionable by the Patriots on Friday, but, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Mitchell will not play against the Texans.

The full injury report is below, via Patriots.com.

Up close and personal with Bill Belichick ESPN's Chris Berman sits down with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belchick to talk about another successful regular season, his past playoff accomplishments and preparations for this year's playoff run.

3 and Out: Sherman will have hands full with Jones Richard Sherman and Julio Jones will go head-to-head once again this weekend and Jabari Greer explains why Jones is such a tough cover and shares some advice for Sherman as he tries to subdue the Falcons' receiver.



Is the 'Legion of Boom' no more? Stephen A. Smith airs his doubts about the Seahawks' secondary, which has lost some key pieces.

How the Texans can upset the favoured Patriots How can the Texans pull off one of the biggest upsets in NFL postseason history against the heavily favoured Patriots? Tim Graham gives a blueprint for Houston to follow.



