PGA Championship: Final Round Now on TSN4 and TSN5

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Pure Michigan 400 Today at 3PM ET / NOON PT on TSN1 and TSN3

2017 Canada Games: Closing Ceremony From Winnipeg Today at 3PM ET / NOON PT on TSN2

CFL on TSN BC Lions vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5