Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper took a pitch in the hip on Monday from San Francisco Giants reliever Hunter Strickland, charged the mound and ignited the most contentious brawl we’ve seen in the Major Leagues this season.

It was however, not the first time bad feelings have been shared on an MLB diamond in 2017.

We have yet to reach the summer months, but the action has heated up to the boiling point on a number of occasions.



Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox

It all began on April 21st when Orioles third baseman Manny Machado slid hard into second base, spiking Red Sox infielder Dustin Pedroia and forcing him out of the game.

After the contest, Machado reportedly texted Pedroia and the former MVP second baseman said he wasn’t mad at Machado.

Two days later, Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes threw a pitch behind Machado’s head and was immediately tossed from the game.

In the aftermath, Pedroia was seen telling Machado from across the dugout that he didn’t tell anyone to throw at him and called the entire thing a “mishandled situation” after the game.

Barnes and Red Sox manager John Farrell both claimed it as a fastball that got away. The pitcher was suspended four games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result.

The teams met again for four games beginning on May 1st and the series opened with Orioles pitcher Dylan Bundy hitting Mookie Betts and Machado also went deep and did not hurry around the bases.

The following day, Red Sox starter Chris Sale threw behind Machado’s legs, leading to warnings to both benches but no one ejected. Machado once again went deep, but it was his post game tirade that carried the headlines.

The teams will next meet in Baltimore starting on June 1st.



Toronto Blue Jays vs. Atlanta Braves

After crushing a solo home run off Eric O’Flaherty with his team was down 8-3, Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista flipped his bat as he left home plate, angering the Braves.

In a game that had already seen them lose first baseman Freddie Freeman to what would turn out to be a fractured wrist, the Braves were unimpressed with Bautista’s actions and catcher Kurt Suzuki told him as much as he reached the plate.

While it appeared that Bautista was trying to make good with the Braves catcher, the benches cleared after the conversation at the plate started.

Following the game the Braves were no less impressed.

That’s something that’s been making the game tough to watch lately,” O’Flaherty said after the game. “It’s just turned into look-at- me stuff.”

“(The) guy wants to hit a home run in a five-run game, pimp it, throw the bat around. It’s frustrating as a pitcher. I saw the video he looked at me tried to make eye contact. It’s tired. We’ve seen it from him though.”

Bautista was hit the next game and took first base without incident.



Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros

Pushing and shoving broke out between the Rangers and Astros on May 2nd after Astros pitcher Lance McCullers threw a pitch behind Rangers hitter Mike Napoli.

Napoli was 2-for-2 with a homer at the time and Rangers starter Andrew Cashner had already hit both Jose Altuve and Yuli Gurriel earlier in the game.

The Rangers first baseman walked towards the mound yelling, causing the benches to clear, despite home plate umpire Gerry Davis’ best efforts, but ultimately no one was ejected from the game.

"They threw at Napoli on purpose," Cashner said in a heated Rangers clubhouse after the game. "I hit two guys on the elbow and they threw behind Napoli's head."



San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Benches cleared between the California rivals after Johnny Cueto and Yasmani Grandal got into an argument following a fly out.

The incident began a few innings earlier when it appeared that Cueto thought Grandal was stealing signs from second base.

In Grandal’s next at-bat, Cueto threw up and in on a pitch that went all the way to the backstop and scored a run.

The inning ended on the fly out, but the two players continued to jaw at each other, bringing everyone out of their respective dugouts.

The real highlight of the play was Clayton Kershaw by passing the entire fracas to get to the mound and warm up for the next inning.



Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is not someone you want walking towards you in anger, but that became a reality for Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling on May 20th when he threw behind the slugger, causing the benches to clear.

The inning before the incident, Marlins reliever A.J. Ramos gave up a home run to Cody Bellinger and then hit Brett Eibner who was not only the next one to the plate but has also already gone deep in the game.

Stripling fired the first pitch of the ninth inning behind Stanton’s back and he approached the mound.

“Just a bunch of pushing and yelling,” said Ramos. “I didn’t see anything. Everybody is saying ‘Get back’ and this and that. That’s it. Just a scuffle. Nobody really wanted to do anything, or else they would’ve.”

Marlins manager Don Mattingly and Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren, who were teammates with the New York Yankees from 1988-91, had to be held back from each other and were both ejected from the game.