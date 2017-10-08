1h ago
North of Dewdney Riders win Saskatchewan Regional
TSN.ca Staff
The North of Dewdney Riders won the Saskatchewan Regional CFL + NFL Canada Flag Football Tournament.
More
Congrats to the North of Dewdney Riders!— CFL (@CFL) October 9, 2017
Winners of the SSK Regional #CFL + @NFLCanada Flag Football Tournament!#RiderPride #BringItIn pic.twitter.com/AhbKx8OtUo
