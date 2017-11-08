Can Bombers keep momentum against Eskimos going?

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols did not attempt a throw in practice on Wednesday, taking snaps only to hand the ball off. But head coach Mike O'Shea reiterated that says he expects Nichols to play in Sunday's West Division Semifinal.

However, O'Shea did not confirm Nichols as the starter, saying "starting" and "playing" are two separate questions.

Dan LeFevour worked with the team's offence, with Dominique Davis also seeing reps. Nichols ran some plays in the early walkthrough portion of practice, including handoffs and a couple of very short throws with the first-teamers, but then took the majority of practice off.

Dan LeFevour at the controls for #Bombers first-team O reps. Pat Neufeld at LG — Ed Tait (@EdTaitWFC) November 8, 2017

Nichols sustained a non-contact injury in Week 19 of the regular season and his status for the West semifinal against the Edmonton Eskimos is unknown.

The 30-year-old starter threw for 4,472 yards during the regular season while posting 28 touchdowns to eight interceptions.

LeFevour filled in for Nichols in Week 20 against the Stampeders, but threw for just 91 yards in the 23-5 victory.

Davis finished Nichols in passing yards on the season with 208 and felt he should have started against the Stampeders.